Lenovo leads the overall India tablet market in Q2 2021: CMR

Riding on the surge in remote work, learning and fun activities at home during the pandemic, the overall tablet market in India grew by 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter and Lenovo maintained the top position, a report said on Tuesday.
According to CMR's India Tablet PC Market Review Report, in Q2 2021, Lenovo led the tablet market with a 45 per cent market share. Apple iPad shipments recorded a remarkable 65 per cent YoY growth.
"The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the Tablet market in India. Driven by regional lockdowns in the wake of the second pandemic wave, the tablet market declined in Q2 2021. However, tablet shipments revived in June," CMR's Industry Intelligence Group (IIG) Analyst Menka Kumari said in a statement.
Lenovo grew in the region and maintained the first place, mainly driven by work from home (WFH)and learning from home (LFH). The top models sold in Lenovo were M8 and M10 FHD Plus, primarily in the value for money (Rs 7,000-Rs 25,000) segment.
Samsung replaced Apple at the second position for Q2 2021 with 28 per cent market share. Samsung saw tremendous growth in its market share by 55 per cent QoQ. It also launched a new model, Galaxy Tab S7 FE lite for growing its overall tablet market. Galaxy Tab A 8.0 LTE (2019) series captured 11 per cent market share.
Apple slipped down to third place in the market leaderboard with 23 per cent market share. Despite the volatile market dynamics, Apple iPad 8 garnered 10 per cent market share. Newly launched Apple iPad Pro 2021 series with new features will further strengthen Apple's growth in India tablet market.
When it comes to chipsets, Qualcomm had a 38 per cent market share in the tablet market. MediaTek was placed second with 31 per cent market share, while Apple accounted for 23 per cent share.
