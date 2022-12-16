JUST IN
Technology » News
Business Standard

Apple expected to launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air early next year: Report

It is expected to feature a MagSafe charging port, an upgraded speaker system and a 1080p camera

Topics
Apple Inc | Apple MacBook Air | Laptops

IANS  |  San Francisco 

apple
Photo: Bloomberg

Apple is developing a 15.5-inch MacBook Air that could launch in the spring of 2023, a media report said.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the production on panels designed for the new MacBook Air will start in the first quarter of 2023, reports MacRumors.

Sized between the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, it will be the largest MacBook Air to date.

While Young said that its display will be 15.5 inches, he previously said it would be around 15.2 inches.

It is expected to feature a MagSafe charging port, an upgraded speaker system and a 1080p camera.

The new MacBook Air is expected to be available with M2 and M2 Pro chip options.

Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air is likely to feature the same general design as the 13-inch MacBook Air that was released last year with flat edges, a large Force Touch trackpad, a keyboard with function keys and more.

In March, it was reported that the tech giant was developing a 15-inch MacBook Air which was expected to get launched next year.

It is expected to be thinner and lighter and it could come in colour options similar to the 24-inch iMac like blue, green, pink, silver, yellow, orange and purple.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 11:10 IST

