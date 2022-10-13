JUST IN
Google allows Donald Trump's app Truth Social on Play Store: Report
It's hard for Meta's virtual-reality avatars to have legs, says Zuckerberg
Crypto hackers set for record year after looting over $3 billion: Report
Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 unveiled as Meta Quest Pro's chipset
Microsoft unveils Surface devices, Apple services integration in Windows 11
Samsung likely to offer 5,000 mAh battery in upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra
Metaverse in India: The challenge of buying land and painting houses
Microsoft Fall Event 2022: Where to watch livestream and what to expect
BMW to bring QR-based casual gaming into vehicles from next year
Zuckerberg loses over 119 mn followers on Facebook, less than 10k left now
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google allows Donald Trump's app Truth Social on Play Store: Report
Business Standard

Lufthansa airline takes 'U-turn,' allows Apple AirTags on flights

Last week, Lufthansa banned AirTags from luggage by calling them a danger to flights. However, the regulation of the airline cited no such thing

Topics
Lufthansa | Apple Inc | Airline

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Lufthansa planes park at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany, Thursday, March 19, 2020 | AP/PTI
Lufthansa

After banning AirTags on its flights, German flag carrier Lufthansa has confirmed that it will now allow Apple's device on the flight.

The airline on Twitter confirmed that "these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights".

"The German Aviation Authorities (Luftfahrtbundesamt) confirmed today, that they share our risk assessment, that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk. With that these devices are allowed on Lufthansa flights," the airline tweeted.

Last week, Lufthansa banned AirTags from luggage by calling them a danger to flights. However, the regulation of the airline cited no such thing.

Following initial reports in German media, the airline's Twitter account was asked to confirm that a ban was in place.

In one tweet, Lufthansa wrote: "Banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off."

Pressed further on the classification, the carrier claimed: "According to International Civilian Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations."

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lufthansa

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 09:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU