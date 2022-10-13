Lufthansa airline takes 'U-turn,' allows Apple AirTags on flights

After banning AirTags on its flights, German flag carrier has confirmed that it will now allow Apple's device on the flight.

The on Twitter confirmed that "these devices are allowed on flights".

"The German Aviation Authorities (Luftfahrtbundesamt) confirmed today, that they share our risk assessment, that tracking devices with very low battery and transmission power in checked luggage do not pose a safety risk. With that these devices are allowed on flights," the tweeted.

Last week, Lufthansa banned AirTags from luggage by calling them a danger to flights. However, the regulation of the cited no such thing.

Following initial reports in German media, the airline's Twitter account was asked to confirm that a ban was in place.

In one tweet, Lufthansa wrote: "Banning activated AirTags from luggage as they are classified as dangerous and need to be turned off."

Pressed further on the classification, the carrier claimed: "According to International Civilian Aviation Organisation (ICAO) guidelines, baggage trackers are subject to the dangerous goods regulations."

