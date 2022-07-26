Chip maker MediaTek to use Intel Foundry Services to manufacture new chips

Leading chip makers Intel and have announced a strategic partnership to manufacture chips using Intel Foundry Services' (IFS) advanced process technologies.

The agreement will help to build a more balanced, resilient supply chain through the addition of a new foundry partner with significant capacity in the US and Europe.

"With its commitment to major capacity expansions, IFS provides value to as we seek to create a more diversified supply chain," NS Tsai, corporate senior vice president of Platform Technology and Manufacturing Operations at MediaTek, said in a statement.

"We look forward to building a long-term partnership to serve the fast-growing demand for our products from customers across the globe," Tsai added.

MediaTek plans to use Intel process technologies to manufacture multiple chips for a range of smart edge devices.

IFS offers a broad manufacturing platform with technologies optimized for high performance, low power and always-on connectivity built on a roadmap that spans production-proven three-dimensional FinFET transistors to next-generation breakthroughs.

"As one of the world's leading fabless chip designers powering more than 2 billion devices a year, MediaTek is a terrific partner for IFS as we enter our next phase of growth," said IFS President Randhir Thakur.

IFS was established in 2021 to help meet the surging global demand for advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity.

--IANS

vc/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)