JUST IN
Samung joins South Korean govt's $400 billion bid to lead in key tech
Reliance Jio announces new postpaid 'Jio Plus' for family of four
Honeywell International names Vimal Kapur, a 34-year company veteran as CEO
Meta-owned WhatsApp widely rolling out voice status updates on iOS
Indian Web3 industry growing at 57% CAGR, to reach $1.1 bn by 2032: Report
Instagram's new feature to let users access recently shared Reels
Samsung may ditch Exynos SoCs for Galaxy S24 series; expected launch in '24
OnePlus Buds Pro 2R wireless earphones goes on sale in India: Price, offers
Govt's new security testing plan targets pre-installed phone apps
Xiaomi debuts Redmi Smart Fire TV in partnership with Amazon: Price, specs
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Rajeev Chandrasekhar denies reports of mandatory lab testing of OS updates
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft-backed OpenAI announces GPT-4 large language model: Details here

Successor to the GPT-3.5, the GPT-4 large language model accepts image inputs in addition to text inputs

Topics
Artificial intelligence | Microsoft's artificial intelligence

IANS  |  San Francisco 

OpenAI, ChatGPT

Microsoft-owned OpenAI has announced its new large multimodal model "GPT-4" which accepts image and text inputs.

"We've created GPT-4, the latest milestone in OpenAI's effort in scaling up deep learning," the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

"We've spent 6 months iteratively aligning GPT-4 using lessons from our adversarial testing program as well as ChatGPT, resulting in our best-ever results on factuality, steerability, and refusing to go outside of guardrails."

Compared to GPT-3.5, the new AI model is more reliable, creative and capable of handling complex instructions.

GPT-4 outperforms existing large language models (LLMs), including most state-of-the-art (SOTA) models which may include benchmark-specific construction or additional training methods.

"In the 24 of 26 languages tested, GPT-4 outperforms the English-language performance of GPT-3.5 and other LLMs (Chinchilla, PaLM), including for low-resource languages such as Latvian, Welsh, and Swahili," the company said.

The company has also been using this new model internally, with great impact on functions like support, sales, content moderation and programming.

In contrast to the text-only setting, this model can accept a prompt with both text and images, allowing users to specify any vision or language task.

The GPT-4 base model, like earlier GPT models, was taught to predict the next word in a document. It was trained using both licenced and publicly available data.

ChatGPT Plus subscribers will get GPT-4 access on chat.openai.com with a usage cap, while developers can sign up for the GPT-4 API's waitlist.

"We look forward to GPT-4 becoming a valuable tool in improving people's lives by powering many applications," the company said.

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artificial intelligence

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 09:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU