Reliance Jio announces new postpaid 'Jio Plus' for family of four

India's largest telecom operator on Tuesday introduced a new set of postpaid family plans Jio Plus, wherein a family of four can to try services free of cost for a month.

The 'Rs 399 plan' offers up to three add-on connections for the family. It packs 75 GB data, with additional 3 add-on connections at Rs 99 per SIM.

"...Total monthly charge of only Rs 696 for a family of 4... effective monthly charge of Rs 174 per SIM," Jio said in a release.

The 'Rs 699 plan' entails 100 GB data and up to 3 add-on connections at Rs 99 per SIM.

Akash M Ambani, Chairman of Infocomm said, the idea behind launching Jio Plus is to offer exciting new benefits and experiences to discerning postpaid users.

Jio has strengthened its network experience by expanding services to 331 cities.

"After having serviced over 430 million customers, that includes millions of satisfied postpaid users, there cannot be a more opportune time to welcome millions of new postpaid customers," Ambani said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)