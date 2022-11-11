Spotify & Google starts testing 'User Choice Billing' on Android devices

Music streaming platform and have started testing 'User Choice Billing' (UCB) pilot programme to offer alternative in-app purchase experience on devices.

The pilot programme allows users to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option of their choice, said in a blog post.

The test implementation of the new user billing initiative has started rolling out in select markets around the world.

All the users will soon have the choice, how they want to pay for their subscription in the best suitable way.

"In the coming weeks, we'll expand our test to even more markets," Spotify said.

"We believe that fair and open platforms enable better, frictionless consumer experiences that also empower developers to imagine, innovate, and thrive."

In March this year, had announced the pilot programme to test third-party billing systems in and across its wider ecosystem.

The tech giant said it would partner with developers to explore different implementations of user-choice billing, starting with Spotify.

"As one of the world's largest subscription developers with a global footprint and integrations across a wide range of device form factors, they were a natural first partner."

