Spotify & Google starts testing 'User Choice Billing' on Android devices

-
ALSO READ
Google rolls out Chrome update for Android tablets with new features
Centre warns about multiple bugs in Google Chrome for desktop users
Google improves Gmail search, Chat with search labels, related results
Google warns users to quickly update Chrome to avoid hacking risk
Spotify to reduce new hiring by 25% amid global market volatility: Report
-
Music streaming platform Spotify and Google have started testing 'User Choice Billing' (UCB) pilot programme to offer alternative in-app purchase experience on Android devices.
The pilot programme allows users to subscribe and make purchases using the payment option of their choice, Spotify said in a blog post.
The test implementation of the new user billing initiative has started rolling out in select markets around the world.
All the Android users will soon have the choice, how they want to pay for their Spotify subscription in the best suitable way.
"In the coming weeks, we'll expand our test to even more markets," Spotify said.
"We believe that fair and open platforms enable better, frictionless consumer experiences that also empower developers to imagine, innovate, and thrive."
In March this year, Google had announced the pilot programme to test third-party billing systems in Android and across its wider ecosystem.
The tech giant said it would partner with developers to explore different implementations of user-choice billing, starting with Spotify.
"As one of the world's largest subscription developers with a global footprint and integrations across a wide range of device form factors, they were a natural first partner."
--IANS
aj/na/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 13:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU