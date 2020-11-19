New WhatsApp feature to allow users to mute videos before sending

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp testing self-destruct feature 'Expiring Media' in Beta app
WhatsApp disappearing messages tool deletes chats after seven days
Play ShareChat videos in WhatsApp soon on iOS, Android (Ld) smartphones
Twitter expands voice tweets feature to more iOS users
Now see up to 49 people, including yourself, in Google Meet
-
Instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that would let users mute their videos before posting those to their friends and family members or putting them up as status.
As spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp, the Facebook-owned company is now developing a mute video feature and it has appeared on a beta update.
In the screenshot shared by the WhatsApp features tracker, one can see the option of muting the video along with the trimming option.
"After enabling Advanced Wallpaper features and Disappearing messages, WhatsApp is working on new features now. The next feature, available in a future update, will allow muting videos before sending to contact or your status updates," a report by WABetaInfo read.
WhatsApp has also started rolling out advanced wallpaper features to more users.
This feature lets users set a different wallpaper for each chat. You can choose to set one wallpaper for all chats on WhatsApp, or manually select a different one for each chat.
Recently, WhatsApp introduced the much-awaited 'Disappearing Messages' feature.
As the name suggests, the feature allows user to send messages that will appear for a limited period of time.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU