Microsoft introduces 4 practical tools to empower content creators

As the content creators' economy grows, has launched four new practical tools for content creators to unleash their creativity.

The new tools are called Designer, Clipchamp, Microsoft Create and Image Creator.

The 'Microsoft Designer' is a graphic design app in (formerly Office 365) that allows creators to create social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more.

Microsoft Designer is powered by AI technology, so creators do not need to create cards or social media posts from scratch, according to the company.

Meanwhile, 'Microsoft Climpchap' is a free video editor by which content creators can create all types of videos (vlogs, reels, etc) in no time.

With Climpchap, creators can make professional-grade videos, without needing to be an editing expert, said the company.

Moreover, a new website called 'Microsoft Create' has been developed to help people create videos, graphic designs, documents, presentations and more.

The website brings together the content creation apps from Designer to Clipchamp to PowerPoint to Word and beyond.

"The 'Microsoft Create' website is live and available for anyone to use. We'll continue to build new functionality and content into the site over time," the company added.

With 'Image Creator', content creators will be able to create images that don't yet exist.

Image Creator will let creators bring their ideas to life. Simply type in a description of something, any additional context like location or activity, and an art style, and Image Creator will make it for you, the tech giant added.

