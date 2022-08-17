Microsoft planning to release Windows 11's next big update in Sept: Report

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft shares new updates to Windows 11, Store for developers
Microsoft testing new UI changes for Windows 11 taskbar alongside widgets
Tech giant Microsoft tests new Windows 11 feature drop for Insiders
Windows under attack from Chinese threat actors: Microsoft
Windows 11 shows desktop watermark on devices with unsupported hardware
-
American tech giant Microsoft has revealed its plans to release the next big Windows 11 update, version 22H2, on September 20.
According to The Verge, sources familiar with the company's plans tell that Microsoft will roll out Windows 11 22H2 through Windows Update on September 20th, a week after the company's regular Patch Tuesday fixes.
The release date for 22H2 was revealed recently by Windows Central. Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 22H2 for months, and it will include a number of new improvements, like app folders in the Start menu, drag and drop on the taskbar, and new touch gestures and animations.
The company is also adding a new Live Captions accessibility feature with 22H2, which is ideal for people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or anyone who wants to caption audio automatically, reported The Verge.
Similarly, a new Voice Access tool that allows people to control their PCs by using voice commands is part of 22H2.
The Task Manager is also being overhauled in Windows 11 22H2, with a new dark mode and a far better layout that includes a new command bar and an efficiency mode to limit apps from consuming resources.
Snap Layouts will also be greatly improved in 22H2, making it easier to drag an app to reveal all the layouts users can use to arrange apps.
Microsoft is also working on tabs for File Explorer, which will arrive a little later than September 20. Windows Central reported that another update for 22H2 is planned later this year that includes File Explorer tabs and a new Suggested Actions feature, as per The Verge.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU