Microsoft's next Surface Duo smartphone may feature foldable screen

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 available for pre-orders in India
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 go on sale in India: Price, specs
Microsoft starts rolling out Android 12L for Surface Duo, Duo 2: Reports
Why Samsung enjoys a monopoly in the foldable mobile phone market in India
Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may look similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
-
Microsoft's upcoming Surface Duo will reportedly feature a "true" foldable design instead of a dual-screen.
The information came from sources who are familiar with the company's plans, reports Windows Central.
Microsoft has decided to switch to a more traditional foldable design with a 180-degree hinge, internal foldable screen and external cover display after a long year of hardware research and experimentation.
The tech giant began exploring single-screen foldable designs as a successor to the Surface Duo 2, the report said.
In September last year, it was reported that the upcoming Surface Duo 3 is expected to feature a similar design to Samsung's foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 4.
A patent had revealed the design of a new Surface product. That might be the Surface Duo 3, which interestingly enough, features a design reminiscent of a foldable Samsung foldable smartphone.
--IANS
aj/ksk.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 15:00 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU