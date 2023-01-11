Intel unveils 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors with better performance

Chip-maker on Wednesday unveiled 4th Gen Xeon Scalable processors (code-named Sapphire Rapids) with better performance.

The chip maker also unveiled the Xeon CPU Max Series (code-named Sapphire Rapids HBM) and the Data Centre GPU Max Series (code-named Ponte Vecchio).

As Intel's most sustainable data centre processors, 4th Gen Xeon processors deliver customers a range of features for managing power and performance, making the optimal use of CPU resources to help achieve their sustainability goals, said the company.

The 4th Gen Xeon customers can expect a 2.9x average performance per watt efficiency improvement for targeted workloads when utilising built-in accelerators when compared with prior generations.

The company said that the 4th Gen Xeon family greatly expands on Intel's purpose-built, workload-first strategy and approach.

It also offers a family of processors specifically optimised for high-performance, low-latency networks and edge workloads.

Moreover, the Xeon CPU Max Series is the first and only x86-based processor with high bandwidth memory, accelerating many HPC workloads without the need for code changes.

The Data Center GPU Max Series is Intel's highest-density processor and will be available in several form factors that address different customer needs, according to the company.

Further, the Xeon CPU Max Series offers 64 gigabytes of high bandwidth memory on the package, significantly increasing data throughput for HPC and AI workloads.

When compared to top-tier 3rd Gen Xeon Scalable processors, the Xeon CPU Max Series delivers up to 3.7 times 10 more performance in a variety of real-world applications such as energy and earth system modelling, the company mentioned.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

