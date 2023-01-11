JUST IN
Netflix adds new game 'Shredder's Revenge' on iOS, Android smartphones
Meta updates policies to limit ads targeting teens on Facebook, Instagram
Business Standard

Apple iPhone 16 Pro may feature under-display Face ID next year: Report

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro model will reportedly feature under-display Face ID technology to provide a more usable display area

Topics
Apple  | Apple iPhones | Apple face ID

IANS  |  San Francisco 

CCI orders investigation into Apple's business practices in India

Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro model will reportedly feature under-display Face ID technology to provide a more usable display area.

The tech giant is likely to place the parts needed for Face ID authentication directly under the iPhone's display next year, reports MacRumors.

The TrueDepth camera for Face ID won't be visible under the display when it is not in use, instead, it will appear seamlessly blended with the surrounding screen area.

The hole in the display for the front camera is expected to remain on the iPhone 16 Pro, however, the overall display area and sense of immersion are likely to be improved.

Since the under-display technology is not yet ready, the display cutouts will not change from the iPhone 14 Pro to the iPhone 15 Pro later this year.

The iPhone maker is likely to adopt an underpanel camera (UPC) once it implements under-display Face ID technology, thereby eliminating all of the display cutouts on the iPhone currently in use, the report said.

Meanwhile, in August last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that "high-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID".

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 14:26 IST

