Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may look similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 review: A refresh with experience-oriented upgrades
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Why Samsung enjoys a monopoly in the foldable mobile phone market in India
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a perfect mid-range phone, with an imperfect price
-
Tech giant Microsoft's upcoming Surface Duo 3 may feature a similar design to Samsung's foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold 4.
According to GizmoChina, a patent has revealed the design of a new Surface product. This might be the Surface Duo 3, which interestingly enough, features a design reminiscent of a foldable Samsung foldable smartphone.
The tech giant might be planning on launching this new Surface Duo 3 model sometime next year, the report said.
As of right now, it is still unclear if the company is actually working on a Microsoft Surface branded phone, but previous rumours suggests that the new patent in question is the Surface Duo 3, it added.
The new patent application was spotted recently and the documentation showcasing the design of the new device.
As per the official description, the patent is for a 'FOLDABLE DISPLAY DEVICE'. which is clearly depicted in the patent images.
The application was filed in 2021 and published earlier this year.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 12:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU