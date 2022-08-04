Users spend 4-5 hours daily on apps globally, including India: Report

-
Smartphone users in more than a dozen worldwide markets, including India, spend four to five hours per day browsing apps in a day, says a new report.
While the daily time spent on apps varies by country, there are now 13 markets where users spend more than four hours per day using apps, citing research from Data.ai, formerly App Annie, TechCrunch reported.
These include Indonesia, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, India, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Russia, Turkey, the US and the UK. And, in three of those markets -- Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil -- mobile users spend more than five hours daily on apps.
While the growth in app usage has slowed a bit from the second quarter of 2020, it is worth noting that two years ago was the height of Covid lockdowns, which drove app usage to spike across all categories as users worked, shopped, banked and gamed, as well as studied and attended meetings, school and events from home, the report said.
The report also included the top-ranked apps and games for the second quarter, which saw Instagram in the top spot worldwide by downloads and TikTok at number 1 by consumer spending, in terms of non-gaming apps.
Facebook was still number 1 by monthly active users, ahead of WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, TikTok, Telegram, Amazon, Twitter, Spotify and Netflix.
