Business Standard

Google's latest Android 13 update for Pixel devices brings new emojis

The update introduced new animal emojis -- donkey, moose, goose, and jellyfish, as well as a wing

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Tech giant Google has released the Android 13 QPR (Quarterly Platform Release) Beta 2 update for Pixel devices which comes with multiple bug fixes and also brings support for Unicode 15 emojis.

According to SamMobile, the beta update brings 21 emoji, ranging from new animals to a bunch of other characters.

The update introduced new animal emojis -- donkey, moose, goose, and jellyfish, as well as a wing.

Moreover, the blackbird replaces the already existing bluebird, and the update also brings ginger, hyacinth, and pea pod emojis, according to the report.

New coloured hearts -- pink, light blue, and grey -- are also included.

The list of new emojis is further joined by a shaking face, a hand pushing toward the right, and a hand pushing to the left, and these hand emojis come available in different skin tones, said the report.

Other emojis include a folding hand fan, hair pick, flute, maracas, khanda, and wireless.

These new emojis do not appear on Gboard yet, however, users can use these new emojis available with the Android 13 QPR Beta 2 update by copying and pasting, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Android 13 update is also bringing the once Pixel-exclusive Personal Safety application to more smartphones.

Currently, on Google Pixel phones, the Personal Safety application includes several features designed to make sure that users are ready for any type of disaster strike.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 08:33 IST

`
