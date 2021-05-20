Microsoft to retire iconic Internet Explorer browser on June 15, 2022

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft ends support for original cross-platform Edge browser
FBI says will remove backdoors from hacked Microsoft Exchange servers
Microsoft starts rolling out Windows 10 update to fix printing issue
Latest News LIVE: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Microsoft sales grow on cloud strength, shares dip on heightened valuation
-
Microsoft has announced to retire its iconic Internet Explorer (IE) browser in June 2022, as it envisions the future of Internet Explorer, which was launched in 1995, on Windows 10 in Microsoft Edge.
Over the last year, Microsoft is moving away from Internet Explorer support, such as an announcement of the end of IE support by Microsoft 365 online services.
"With Microsoft Edge capable of assuming this responsibility and more, the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Internet Explorer was once the most widely used web browser, attaining a peak of about 95 per cent usage share by 2003.
Its usage share has since declined with the launch of Firefox (2004) and Google Chrome (2008), and with the growing popularity of mobile operating systems such as Android and iOS that do not support Internet Explorer.
If you're a consumer using Internet Explorer at home, Microsoft recommends that you transition to Microsoft Edge before June 15, 2022, to start enjoying a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience.
If you're an organisation using Internet Explorer, you may have a large set of legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and apps, built up over many years.
Microsoft found that enterprises have 1,678 legacy apps on average.
"By moving to Microsoft Edge, you will be able to extend the life of your legacy websites and apps well beyond the Internet Explorer 11 desktop application retirement date using IE mode. Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge will be supported through at least 2029," the company informed.
For web developers, Microsoft said they should plan an orderly movement to end Internet Explorer support based on users' needs.
"Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications," the company said.
Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (IE mode) built in, so users can access legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU