Business Standard

Short-video platform TikTok tests YouTube-like horizontal full-screen mode

Earlier this year, TikTok introduced the ability for users to upload videos up to 10 minutes in length

Topics
TikTok | YouTube | video streaming

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Chinese short-form video platform TikTok is reportedly testing a new horizontal full-screen mode with a select group of users globally.

According to TechCrunch, the move was intended to attract the same types of longer-form video creators that normally post content on YouTube.

Users with access to the test feature will see a new "full screen" button appear on square or rectangle videos in their feed.

When they press the button, the video will switch to a horizontal full-screen mode, taking up all of the available space on their phone, according to the report.

Earlier this year, TikTok introduced the ability for users to upload videos up to 10 minutes in length.

With this new update on the platform, creators gained more freedom to film things like cooking demos, beauty tutorials, educational content, comedy sketches, and more without worrying about video length.

However, it's unknown when or if TikTok plans to release the full-screen mode widely to all users, said the report.

Moreover, YouTube's TikTok competitor, Shorts, continues to challenge TikTok.

In November, YouTube announced that short-term video creators will soon be allowed to feature up to one minute of copyrighted music in their Shorts.

It also started testing new shopping features on its short-video platform Shorts, along with affiliate marketing.

Further, it rolled out Shorts on TV to its global users.

--IANS

shs/ksk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 14:14 IST

