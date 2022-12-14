JUST IN
Business Standard

Qualcomm unveils new Wi-Fi 7-capable chipsets with over 20 Gbps capacity

The new Wi-Fi 7 technology is designed to offer maximum connectivity to the latest high-performance devices, delivering peak speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps to a single connected device

Topics
Qualcomm | Wifi | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Qualcomm
Qualcomm | Photo: Reuters

Global chip-maker Qualcomm has unveiled Wi-Fi 7-capable chipsets as a part of its new "Immersive Home Platform", which are built to support the latest high-speed broadband connections and an array of high-performance devices.

The new Wi-Fi 7 Immersive Platform will deliver more than 20 Gbps of total system capacity in a compact, power-efficient, cost-effective network chipset architecture, according to the company.

"We developed the Qualcomm Immersive Home Platform to enable high-performance connectivity in a cost-effective, low-profile form factor delivering the newest innovations in home networking" Nick Kucharewski, senior vice president and general manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies said in a statement.

The new Qualcomm chips are currently being sampled by manufacturers of home routers and mesh Wi-Fi devices, and they are expected to be available in the second half of 2023.

The chipset is also engineered to enable collaboration, telepresence, AR/VR, and immersive gaming applications of today's and tomorrow's home, said the company.

The new Wi-Fi 7 technology is designed to offer maximum connectivity to the latest high-performance devices, delivering peak speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps to a single connected device.

Qualcomm's new platform also includes a mesh networking technology known as Multi-Link Mesh.

The company says it can reduce real-time latency by 75 per cent for lag-free gaming experiences.

It uses Adaptive Interference Puncturing to avoid congested home environments and avoidance algorithms to avoid interference from other networks.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 15:47 IST

