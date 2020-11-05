WhatsApp disappearing messages tool delete chats after seven days

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp testing self-destruct feature 'Expiring Media' in Beta app
Play ShareChat videos in WhatsApp soon on iOS, Android (Ld) smartphones
Facebook to list all WhatsApp security bugs on dedicated web page
Now see up to 49 people, including yourself, in Google Meet
Twitter expands voice tweets feature to more iOS users
-
WhatsApp on Thursday launched the much-awaited 'Disappearing Messages on its platform for both Android and iOS users that will automatically delete new messages sent to a chat after seven days when turned on.
In a one-to-one chat, either person can turn disappearing messages on or off. In groups, admins will have the control on the new feature.
"Our goal is to make conversations on WhatsApp feel as close to in-person as possible, which means they shouldn't have to stick around forever. That's why we're excited to introduce the option to use disappearing messages on WhatsApp," the company said in a statement.
The Facebook-owned platform is starting with the seven-day limit "because we think it offers peace of mind that conversations aren't permanent, while remaining practical so you don't forget what you were chatting about".
The feature will be rolling out to over two billion active users globally this month. The platform has over 400 million users in India.
Once enabled, new messages sent in the individual or group chat will disappear after seven days.
The most recent selection controls all messages in the chat.
"This setting won't affect messages you previously sent or received in the chat. In an individual chat, either user can turn disappearing messages on or off. In a group chat, only group admins can turn disappearing messages on or off," WhatsApp informed.
If a user doesn't open WhatsApp in the seven-day period, the message will disappear.
However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened.
"When you reply to a message, the initial message is quoted. If you reply to a disappearing message, the quoted text might remain in the chat after seven days".
If a disappearing message is forwarded to a chat with disappearing messages off, the message won't disappear in the forwarded chat.
"If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup," WhatsApp explained.
WhatsApp said that people should only use disappearing messages with trusted individuals.
For example, it's possible for someone to forward or take a screenshot of a disappearing message and save it before it disappears.
"Copy and save content from the disappearing message before it disappears. Take a photo of a disappearing message with a camera or other device before it disappears," the company advised.
By default, media you receive in WhatsApp will be automatically downloaded to your photos.
If disappearing messages are turned on, media sent in the chat will disappear, but will be saved on the phone if auto-download is on.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU