Nikon launches new full-frame mirrorless camera starting at Rs 475,995

Japanese imaging giant on Friday launched a full-frame ( FX-format) Z series mirrorless camera Z 9 in the Indian market.

The new Z 9 body only will be available for sale across Nikon Authorized Store in India starting end of November 2021 at Rs 4,75,995.

According to the company, the 'Z 9' features the world's largest variety of simultaneous subject detection amongst mirrorless cameras, with its tenacious autofocus (AF) offering, and the Real-Live Viewfinder without blackout period.

"Users can enjoy shooting with stunning 8K in-camera recording for up to 125 minutes for making it the most practical camera for location shoots. The camera comes with 3D-tracking for still image shooting, this first-time feature in Nikon mirrorless cameras allows users to seamlessly capture split-second moments, from the fastest sprinters, to racing cars and effectively track them," the company said in a statement.

The Z 9 can also continuously shoot at 20fps to capture over 1,000 frames in JPEG or RAW formats, even when flicker reduction is turned on.

This is a first for Nikon that is made possible with the high processing capability and large buffer of EXPEED 7 and the fast write speed of a CFexpress Type B card.

Bringing a solution with higher resolution, the Z 9 offers in-camera video recording in high-quality 8K30p and 4K/30p/60p/120p - a few of the very firsts for Nikon and the highest video performance in Nikon history.

Users can also choose to record in 4K with a wide range of frame size/frame rate from 24p to 120p available in multiple formats, even when recording in slow motion.

