Sony PlayStation VR2 to offer live streaming support, more features

Tech giant Sony has previewed a few key features for its PlayStation VR2 headset, including live streaming support along with other new features.
A new broadcast feature for PS VR2 will allow users to film themselves while playing by connecting a PS5 HD Camera to the console.
"It is a great way to show your movements and reactions during a boss battle and share your reactions with your fellow gamers as it happens!" the company said on a blogpost.
The play area for PS VR2 can be customised by using the PS VR2 Sense controllers and embedded cameras.
The cameras will allow users to scan the room, while the PS VR2 Sense controllers allow them to expand and further customise the play area to fit your play style and room environment.
With PS VR2, users can see their surroundings while wearing the headset with the new see-through feature. It comes in handy when users want to easily check where the PS VR2 Sense controllers are in their room without taking the headset off.
"Thanks to PS VR2's embedded front cameras, users can press the function button on the headset, or use the Card in the Control Centre, to switch between viewing your surroundings or viewing the content on PS VR2," the company said.
"The Card in the Control Centre also gives quick access to other PS VR2 settings, such as adjusting your play area. The see-through view is just for viewing only, so there's no recording option," it added.
--IANS
vc/svn/
