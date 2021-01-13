No major upgrades for iPhone's main camera until 2023, says Report

-
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 12 Pro review: Meaningful upgrades justify premium pricing
iPhone 12 with 5G support: Apple's 2nd launch event of 2020 in pictures
iPhone 12 mini review: Apple's compact smartphone punches above its weight
iPhone 13 production not to face iPhone 12-like delays: Report
Apple's iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders may start on October 16
-
Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that Apple is not expected to introduce any significant iPhone camera upgrades beyond lens improvements until 2023.
Kuo claims that Apple will have three companies as the main lens suppliers for Apple's upcoming iPhone lineup. Said companies are Largan, Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO), and Sunny Optical, reports GSMArena.
As per Kuo's new research note, slight updates to the ultra-wide and telephoto lenses may still be in the works for the 2021 and 2022 iPhone models, but there will be no improvements for the main lens through at least 2023.
The Cupertino based tech giant may focus on software development to improve and enhance the already great results provided by its camera lenses.
Kuo also believes that Largan will be in charge of 15 to 25 per cent of the high-end lens orders in the first half of 2021.
Sunny Optical has been Apple's recent addition to its supply line and the company may start shipping lenses smoothly in 2021.
Kuo earlier said that the ultra-wide cameras on the two high-end models of iPhone 13 will be significantly upgraded to f/1.8, 6P (six-element lens) with autofocus, reports MacRumors.
All the current iPhone 12 models are equipped with f/2.4, 5P (five-element lens) ultra-wide cameras with fixed focus.
The larger aperture should let in more light, potentially enhancing low-light shots and an increased number of lens elements might make it easier to take great ultra-wide pictures.--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU