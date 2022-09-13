One of Intel's 13th gen CPUs to run on 6GHz at stock, 8GHz when overclocked

-
American multinational technology company Intel has said that at least one of its forthcoming 13th-generation CPUs, which is named Raptor Lake, will be able to run at 6GHz at stock.
According to The Verge, this detail was shared in a slide onstage at Intel's Technology Tour 2022, which also says the processor will be capable of hitting 8GHz when overclocked.
Other improvements promised for this new generation will include a 15 per cent improvement in single-threaded performance and a 41 per cent improvement in multi-threaded performance.
Intel's 6GHz claim is a shot across the bow at competitor AMD, which recently said that its upcoming flagship 16-core Ryzen 9 7950X will be capable of boosting up to 5.7GHz, reported The Verge.
Although raw clock speeds aren't everything when it comes to performance, breaking the 6GHz barrier would be an important marketing win for Intel, which has been battling in recent years with a resurgent AMD in the CPU market.
The Raptor Lake CPU line-up is yet to be officially announced, so it's unclear which or how many of the generation's processors will be able to hit these kinds of clock speeds.
Given Intel's 12900KS boosted up to 5.5GHz (up 300MHz from the maximum 5.2GHz speed on the regular i9-12900K), Intel's 6GHz CPU may well be a KS-branded version of its upcoming 13900K chip.
The official pricing and release date information has not yet been made public, but Intel is set to reveal more details at its Innovation event in San Jose, California on September 27.
