Apple launches iOS 16 update with features including editable iMessages

American tech giant has released its latest iOS 16 operating system update and it includes a new lock screen with widgets, unsend and edit for iMessage, new keyboard haptics, a new Home app, and much more.

However, according to The Verge, the iPadOS won't be updated to version 16 today, as that will ship later as an iPadOS 16.1 release.

Meanwhile, in iOS 16, the lock screen has received most of the obvious improvements as users can now add widgets to it and these widgets can act as a way of presenting notifications.

These widgets on iPhone 14 Pro models will even appear when the device is off thanks to a new always-on display. For regular users of iMessage, there are a variety of improvements, like the ability to edit a message for up to 15 minutes after it is sent and to undo it up to two minutes after sending it.

A "mark as unread" feature has also been added and audio messages on iOS 16 now have the ability to fast-forward or rewind while being listened, reported The Verge.

Further, Apple's built-in Mail app will get a new scheduled send option in iOS 16 alongside the ability to quickly unsend an email right after it was sent. One of the best improvements to iOS 16 is built-in keyboard haptics as it helps in feeling the vibrations while typing. Previously it was available inside apps or when activating features like the flashlight from the lock screen.

iOS 16 also includes a redesigned Home app with new camera views and widgets on the lock screen and the ability to control an Watch from an iPhone. Users will also be able to copy text from videos now. For the privacy conscious, is adding a Lockdown Mode to iOS 16, which adds "extreme" protection for people who might be targeted by state-sponsored spyware.

However, similar to last year's iOS 15, not all iOS 16's announced features are arriving immediately. Apple will launch its iCloud Shared Photo Library for families later this year and the next-gen version of CarPlay also won't arrive until compatible cars are announced "in late 2023," as per The Verge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)