OnePlus 9 series to miss out on periscope lens, says report

Smartphone maker OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its new flagship series -- the OnePlus 9 series -- in March next year and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming series won't feature a periscope lens on any of the models.
The periscope lens is used in smartphones to offer enhanced optic zoom capabilities, which opens up a lot of photography opportunities as well.
Before Q3 this year, many new phones were equipped with periscope telephoto lenses. Next year, many new phones will not have periscope lenses, reports Seekdevice.
The upcoming series will include the Oneplus 9 and 9 Pro, as usual along with a budget variant, possibly the OnePlus 9 Lite.
OnePlus 9 Lite will borrow a lot from the recently launched OnePlus 8T. It may feature a 90Hz or 120Hz AMOLED display, and a quad-camera setup similar to the OnePlus 8T. It will even get super-fast 65W Warp Charge support, reports Android Central.
The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro will feature Qualcomm's latest 5nm chipset, the Snapdragon 888, but the OnePlus 9 Lite will be powered by the Snapdragon 865 instead.
Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is reported to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.
The handset may ship with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, and OxygenOS based Android 11 OS.
--IANS
wh/dpb
