OnePlus Nord 2T will be the first phone to use Dimensity 1300 chipset

In spite of numerous leaks, the OnePlus Nord 2T was unofficial until the latest announcement from the company, confirming the smartphone would go official on May 19.
In the run-up to the event, OnePlus is confirming one new detail about the phone every passing day.
On the last day, it confirmed support for 80W SuperVOOC charging, which can pump a day's worth of power into the battery in just 15 minutes. The battery capacity wasn't mentioned, but the leaks have it pegged at 4,500 mAh, reports GSM Arena.
However, the latest announcement confirms the use of the Dimensity 1300 chipset. The chipset was unveiled a month ago and it is considered that the Nord 2T would be the first to use it.
The Dimensity 1300 is a successor to the Dimensity 1200, the chipset found inside the Nord 2. It is still a 6nm chip (from TSMC's foundries), it has four Cortex-A78 cores (one at 3.0GHz, three at 2.6GHz), four A55 cores (2.0GHz) and a Mali-G77 MC9 GPU.
The next details that are speculated to be revealed are the flagship-level camera details. If rumours are to be true, the setup will feature a main cam using a 50MP IMX766 sensor (with OIS), an 8MP ultra-wide, plus a 2MP module on the back, along with a 32MP IMX615 on the front. The final reveal on the 19th, just before the event, will be about the screen (rumored to be 6.43" FHD+ 90Hz).
Also, the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G and Nord Buds are also set to launch globally as part of the event.
