OnePlus to launch its next flagship handset 10 Pro on Jan 4: Report

maker is all set to launch its next flagship handset ' 10 Pro' on January 4 and the pre-registrations for the phone have already begun at the Chinese market.

OPPO's chief product officer and OnePlus' CEO, Pete Lau, previously revealed that the 10 Pro would be available in January 2022. The release date had been rumoured to be January 5, but it has now been formally announced to be a day earlier, reports Gizbot.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will include an LTPO 2.0 display and Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and capabilities for 80W rapid charging.

The is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 2K resolution. The screen will be curved on either side and sport a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner.

The smartphone's camera setup will feature a 48MP primary camera, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera with 3.3x optical zoom.A For selfies, the phone will come with an improved 32MP front camera sensor.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come preinstalled with Android 12 OS. As the company had revealed a few months ago, it will be the first device to offer a unified experience of ColorOS and OxygenOS.

In June, OnePlus announced that it has decided to further integrate with its sister brand OPPO and merge with it in a bid to create better products.

In an official forum note, earlier, Lau said that it will also allow them to be more efficient, for example, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.

He informed that he took on some additional responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and OPPO last year.

