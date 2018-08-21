JUST IN
Business Standard

Oppo F9 Pro launch today: Watch livestream, know expected features, specs

The Oppo F9 Pro would features a water drop notch-based screen and gradient colour design. It would also feature the VOOC flash charge

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up for the launch of the Oppo F9 Pro today i.e. August 21. The smartphone would feature a tiny notch-based screen and gradient colour design, similar to the Realme 1. The phone would also feature the VOOC flash charge, an enhanced version of Oppo’s proprietary fast charge technology that can provide up to two hours of talk time in five-minute charge, the company’s claimed.

First introduced in the Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition, the VOOC charge is a fast charging technology that uses a low voltage and high amp configuration to transfer more power from charger to the device. The charger uses a standard configuration of 5V/4A to achieve a charging speed that are 4 times faster than conventional 5V/1A charging technology.

 

The Oppo F9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch fullHD+ screen with a minor notch on the top, accommodating earpiece, sensors and front camera. This would be the first Oppo device in India to feature the water drop notch-based screen design. On the back, the phone would feature a gradient glass design with reflective colour properties. It would come in three colour options -- sunrise red, twilight blue and starry purple. Interestingly, the phone’s side frame would also feature the gradient design.

 

The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, paired with either 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, respectively. In terms of imaging, the phone is expected to sport dual camera set-up on the back and a higher megapixel selfie unit on the front. The rear cameras as expected to feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 2MP depth-sensing lens. The front camera is expected to sport a 25MP lens of f/2.0 aperture size. Like other recent Oppo smartphones, the F9 Pro camera modules would get artificial intelligence support for beautification, scene detection and portrait mode.

The Oppo F9 Pro launch is scheduled at 12:30 PM that would also be livestreamed on Oppo social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. The company would also livestream the event on its online portal, which currently shows a countdown to the event.

 
First Published: Tue, August 21 2018. 09:13 IST

