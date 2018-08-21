Oppo F9 Pro launch today: Watch livestream, know expected features, specs

The phone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor, paired with either 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, respectively. In terms of imaging, the phone is expected to sport dual camera set-up on the back and a higher megapixel selfie unit on the front. The rear cameras as expected to feature a 16-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 2MP depth-sensing lens. The front camera is expected to sport a 25MP lens of f/2.0 aperture size. Like other recent Oppo smartphones, the F9 Pro camera modules would get artificial intelligence support for beautification, scene detection and portrait mode.