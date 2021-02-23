OPPO to expand VOOC flash charging technology to cars, accessories

-
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Tuesday announced its flash charging project 'The Flash Initiative' to help bring faster charging to every area of consumers' lives.
The project's new partners include FAW-Volkswagen, Anker and NXP Semiconductors --leaders in their respective fields of automobiles, portable charging, and chip manufacture.
Each partner will work with proprietary technical designs developed by OPPO, which has applied for more than 2,950 flash charging patents worldwide, with over 1,400 already granted.
"The Flash Initiative reflects OPPO's belief in human-centric technologies that make a difference in people's everyday lives. And thanks to our new partners, our proprietary technologies can reach more people than ever before. This is a vital step in freeing consumers to use their devices, however they want no matter what they need to do or where in the world they are," Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO said in a statement.
Accoding to the company, 'The Flash Initiative' was born from OPPO's commitment to make consumers' lives as easy as possible, as it takes its groundbreaking IP beyond consumer's phone chargers at home, expanding to cars, public spaces and chips inside a wide variety of technologies.
Meanwhile, company's VOOC flash charging can be seen in action at Mobile World Congress, Shanghai (MWCS), at booth number N2-E40.
Technology certification laboratory CTTL (China Telecommunication Technology Laboratory) will test and certify any partner products made with VOOC flash charging technology.
The smartphone maker has also worked with CTTL to develop a technical paper that shares valuable information on flash charging technology, especially around device and consumer safety.
OPPO's VOOC technology launched in 2014, and the 30+ smartphone models that feature VOOC have so far delivered the ultra-fast charging experience to over 175 million users around the globe.--IANS
