Pixel Watch to feature next-gen Google Assistant, Exynos chip: Report

US-based tech giant Google is reportedly working on its own in-house smartwatch that's set to launch in 2022 and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming watch might be powered by Samsung's Exynos processor as well as offer a next-generation Google Assistant.
According to a report from 9To5Google, Pixel Watch is expected to debut with features that may not be initially available on other Wear OS watches. One such anticipated feature is the next-generation of Google Assistant.
There is also a possibility that Google might go with an Exynos-based Tensor chip for its upcoming smartwatch. Currently, Google Pixel 6 devices are using the Tensor GS 101 chipset, which is basically an Exynos processor with hardware enhancements.
In addition, the Watch will have basic fitness tracking features, including step counting and a heart rate monitor, with Google also reportedly working on debuting a Fitbit integration into Wear OS with the new watch when it launches.
Google was earlier expected to unveil its first smartwatch alongside the Pixel 6, but the launch was reportedly delayed.
Meanwhile, Google has started rolling out its Camera app version 8.4 to older Pixel phones, bringing camera features from Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
The update includes a few new features, including a Timer light, a manual white balance toggle, and a manual exposure toggle.
The new version of the App has added a gear icon next to the "V" icon in the top drop-down menu.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
