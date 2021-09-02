Samsung emerges as India's no. 1 smartwatch brand, says IDC

-
Samsung emerged as India's biggest smartwatch manufacturer in the second quarter ending June 2021, a new report said on Thursday.
According to International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Samsung's smartwatch shipments registered 860 per cent year-on-year growth, catapulting the company to number one position in India.
Riding on the popularity of Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch 3 Series, Samsung ended the June quarter with 41.2 per cent volume market share.
"Over the years, Samsung has been working tirelessly to pioneer smartwatch features that enable consumers to lead a healthy and rewarding life. Samsung recently opened pre-bookings for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic in India. Galaxy Watch4 series will start a new era of smartwatch innovation to drive holistic health and wellness," the company said in a statement.
The South Korean tech giant recently launched Galaxy Watch4 starts at Rs 23,999 and the Galaxy Watch4 Classic starts at Rs 31,999.
Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic are the first smartwatches to feature the new Wear OS which is built jointly with Google. The biggest USP of the device is that it allows users to monitor their blood pressure on the go, at work or at home.
Galaxy Watch4 is equipped with Samsung's ground-breaking bio-active sensor.
This new 3-in-1 sensor uses a single chip to precisely run three powerful health sensors -- Optical Heart Rate, Electrical Heart and Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis -- so users can monitor their blood pressure, detect AFib irregular heartbeat, measure their blood oxygen level, and for the first time calculate their body composition. --IANS
