Received 646 reports through grievance mechanism in India: Facebook

on Thursday said it received 646 reports in India through its grievance mechanism channel bet­ween May 15 and June 15 under categories like bullying, account hacking, nudity and fake profiles, and it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 363 of these cases.



The data is part of Face­book's monthly compliance report as mandated under the Indian IT rules.



On July 2, had stated that it has ‘actioned’ over 30 million content pieces across 10 violation categories in India during the same time period.



“We responded to 100 per cent of these 646 reports... Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 363 cases,” it added. pti

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)