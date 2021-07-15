Received 646 reports through grievance mechanism in India: Facebook

-
-
Facebook on Thursday said it received 646 reports in India through its grievance mechanism channel between May 15 and June 15 under categories like bullying, account hacking, nudity and fake profiles, and it provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 363 of these cases.
The data is part of Facebook's monthly compliance report as mandated under the Indian IT rules.
On July 2, Facebook had stated that it has ‘actioned’ over 30 million content pieces across 10 violation categories in India during the same time period.
“We responded to 100 per cent of these 646 reports... Of these incoming reports, we provided tools for users to resolve their issues in 363 cases,” it added. pti
