Redmi K40 series to feature two Snapdragon 888 models: Report

Redmi Product Director Wang Teng Thomas took to the Chinese social networking site Weibo to hint that the company could be launching two Snapdragon 888 powered K40 series phones.
The first K40 phone with an SD888 chip on board could very well be the Redmi K40 Pro smartphone. The second SD888 phone could be the successor to the Redmi K30 Pro Zoom edition, reports GizmoChina.
The company is also expected to launch a vanilla model powered by a new MediaTek chip or the new Snapdragon 7-series sm7350 chip by Qualcomm, apart from the Snapdragon 888 powered models.
On the camera front, the Redmi K40 Pro is said to sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor similar to the Oppo Reno 5 Pro+.
According to the smartphone maker, the Redmi K40 series will be carrying a starting price of 2,999 yuan. This is likely to be the base variant in the Redmi K40 series, and more premium options with better RAM and storage can be expected to launch alongside.
It will feature the most expensive flat display backed by a battery that is bigger than 4,000mAh along with a punch-hole display with a high refresh rate support.
It is likely to support a USB Type-C port alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack. --IANS
