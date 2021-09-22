Researchers say FB interfering with their tools to study News Feed

-
ALSO READ
Clubhouse may be working on 'Waves', a feature to invite friends to chat
Snapchat hits 500 mn monthly active users; India sees 100% user growth
Invite-only audio app Clubhouse to arrive on Android in India on Friday
Facebook launches Clubhouse-like live audio rooms and podcasts
Explained: How the influencer industry changes with new ad norms
-
Tech giant Facebook has quietly pushed out changes to News Feed that is "interfering" with the browser-based tools used by journalists and researchers, according to a new report.
According to The Markup, Facebook has been adding "junk code to HTML features meant to improve accessibility for visually impaired users".
The resulting code prevents browsers from automatically collecting data about posts in News Feed, and may also be hindering screen readers used by blind and visually impaired users, citing The Markup, Engadget reported on Tuesday.
The change has affected both The Markup's Citizen Browser, as well as New York University's Ad Observer, a browser extension that has helped researchers study political ads and vaccine misinformation.
These types of browser-based tools have become increasingly important to researchers trying to study issues like ad targeting and misinformation, the report said.
Researchers say these tools, which allow users to make the posts from their feeds available to academics and journalists, are one of the only ways to access important data about how News Feed works.
Laura Edelson, a lead researcher at NYU's Cybersecurity for Democracy, which runs Ad Observer, said Facebook's changes "had the effect of breaking Ad Observer" though they were able to find a workaround.
In a statement, a Facebook spokesperson said that the company was "investigating" the claims.
"We constantly make code changes across our services, but we did not make recent code changes to block these research projects," the spokesperson said.
"Our accessibility features largely appear to be working as normal, however, we are investigating the claimed disruptions," the spokesperson added.
--IANS
vc/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU