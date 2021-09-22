Facebook oversight board reviewing 'XCheck' system for VIPs

-
ALSO READ
Clubhouse may be working on 'Waves', a feature to invite friends to chat
Snapchat hits 500 mn monthly active users; India sees 100% user growth
Invite-only audio app Clubhouse to arrive on Android in India on Friday
Facebook launches Clubhouse-like live audio rooms and podcasts
Explained: How the influencer industry changes with new ad norms
-
Facebook's semi-independent oversight board says it will review the company's XCheck, or cross check, system following an investigation by The Wall Street Journal into the use of this internal system that has exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules.
The board said Tuesday that it expects to have a briefing with Facebook on the matter and will be reporting what we hear from this as part of a report it will publish in October. It may also make other recommendations, although Facebook is not bound to follow these.
The Journal's report found that many VIP users abuse the system, posting material including harassment and incitement to violence that would typically lead to sanctions." For certain elite users, Facebook's rules don't seem to apply. Facebook Inc. had told The Journal that the system was designed for an important reason: to create an additional step so we can accurately enforce policies on content that could require more understanding. The company added that criticism of it was fair" and that it was working to fix it.
A representative for Facebook declined to comment further on Tuesday.
The Journal's report, the board said, has drawn renewed attention to the seemingly inconsistent way that the company makes decisions, and why greater transparency and independent oversight of Facebook matter so much for users.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU