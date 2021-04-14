Samsung Electronics to introduce new Galaxy-series laptops this month

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event for 2021: Details here
Samsung to host Galaxy S21 India unpacked event alongside global on Jan 14
Samsung Galaxy F12, F02s smartphones launched in India: Know price, specs
Samsung Electronics expects $8.3 bn in Q1 earnings on strong mobile biz
Samsung Galaxy M42 with 5G set to launch in India soon: Details here
-
Samsung Electronics is expected to introduce new Galaxy laptops later this month as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand sales of notebooks amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.
Samsung has sent media invitations to its Galaxy Unpacked online event scheduled to take place on April 28, saying "Discover the most powerful Galaxy yet."
Samsung, the world's largest smartphone producer, did not reveal which products will be unveiled at the event, but industry observers said the company is very likely to introduce new Galaxy Book laptops.
Tech reviewers have been predicting that Samsung will unveil upgraded Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 notebooks, alongside the Galaxy Book Go, which is expected to be Samsung's first laptop with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor.
It will be the first time for Samsung to hold a global-scale launching event for personal computer (PC) products as the company apparently tries to increase its laptop sales with rising demand for remote working and distance learning amid the pandemic, reports Yonhap news agency.
Market researcher TrendForce said the global notebook shipment for this year is expected to reach 217 million units, up 8.1 per cent from a year earlier.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU