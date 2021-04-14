JUST IN
Samsung Electronics to introduce new Galaxy-series laptops this month

Samsung Electronics is expected to introduce new Galaxy laptops later this month as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand sales of notebooks amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung Electronics is expected to introduce new Galaxy laptops later this month as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand sales of notebooks amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

Samsung has sent media invitations to its Galaxy Unpacked online event scheduled to take place on April 28, saying "Discover the most powerful Galaxy yet."

Samsung, the world's largest smartphone producer, did not reveal which products will be unveiled at the event, but industry observers said the company is very likely to introduce new Galaxy Book laptops.

Tech reviewers have been predicting that Samsung will unveil upgraded Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 notebooks, alongside the Galaxy Book Go, which is expected to be Samsung's first laptop with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon processor.

It will be the first time for Samsung to hold a global-scale launching event for personal computer (PC) products as the company apparently tries to increase its laptop sales with rising demand for remote working and distance learning amid the pandemic, reports Yonhap news agency.

Market researcher TrendForce said the global notebook shipment for this year is expected to reach 217 million units, up 8.1 per cent from a year earlier.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, April 14 2021. 09:50 IST

