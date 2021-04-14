China-based ByteDance's gaming unit Nuverse acquires C4games: Details here

JUST IN
Bharti Airtel to leverage existing 4G network assets to offer 5G service
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ByteDance said on Wednesday that its gaming unit Nuverse has acquired C4games, as it seeks to further expand into the video games business.

The acquisition of the video games studio comes as ByteDance, owner of Chinese short video platforms TikTok and Douyin, makes sizeable inroads into the video gaming industry, putting it in direct competition with China's Tencent Holdings Ltd..

ByteDance's Nuverse agreed to acquire Shanghai-based gaming studio Moonton Technology in March.

 

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Karishma Singh)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, April 14 2021. 08:17 IST

