China-based ByteDance's gaming unit Nuverse acquires C4games: Details here

-
ALSO READ
ByteDance says India's freeze on bank accounts is harassment: Court filing
TikTok source code, data maintained separately from ByteDance: Official
In spite of anti-China rhetoric, Chinese smartphones dominate Indian market
Another judge blocks Donald Trump's TikTok ban; app still in limbo
Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions
-
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's ByteDance said on Wednesday that its gaming unit Nuverse has acquired C4games, as it seeks to further expand into the video games business.
The acquisition of the video games studio comes as ByteDance, owner of Chinese short video platforms TikTok and Douyin, makes sizeable inroads into the video gaming industry, putting it in direct competition with China's Tencent Holdings Ltd..
ByteDance's Nuverse agreed to acquire Shanghai-based gaming studio Moonton Technology in March.
(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Tony Munroe; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Karishma Singh)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU