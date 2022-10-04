Samsung may unveil affordable Galaxy A54 next year with 50MP rear camera

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy Z fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 - Price, Features and Specs
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Samsung's 'Repair Mode' to keep data hidden during repair in Galaxy devices
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra likely to offer 25W fast charging support
Samsung Galaxy A73 5G is a perfect mid-range phone, with an imperfect price
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a new affordable Galaxy A-series smartphone that will likely sport a 50MP primary camera sensor.
According to GizmoChina, the device is currently rumoured as Galaxy A54, and it will probably launch next year.
A recent report said that the tech giant is planning to drop depth cameras from the Galaxy A54, which means it will have a wide-angle camera, ultra-wide camera, and a macro camera.
The macro sensor is said to be 5MP and the ultrawide lens could also be 5MP.
The smartphone will likely launch next year as a successor to the Galaxy A53.
To recall, A53 debuted earlier this year with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display offering a 120Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness.
The smartphone is powered by a 5nm Exynos 1280 SoC with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports 25W charging. The handset comes pre-installed with One UI 4 with Samsung's Knox security.
Meanwhile, this week Samsung has launched a new Galaxy A04s with a 90Hz refresh rate and 5000mAh battery for Indian consumers.
The smartphone is available in three colours -- black, copper and green -- and is priced at Rs 13,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant. It is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.
--IANS
vc/uk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 15:38 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU