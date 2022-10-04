JUST IN
Apple Music reaches record mark of 100 mn songs driven by human curation
Apple Music reaches record mark of 100 mn songs driven by human curation

Apple Music gained popularity rapidly after its launch, passing the milestone of 10 million subscribers in only six months

Apple Music | Apple Inc | Apple India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Apple Music
Apple Music has reached the record mark of 100 million songs in its catalog, a number that will continue to grow and exponentially multiply.

The company said that 21 years on from the invention of iTunes and the debut of the original iPod, "we've gone from 1,000 songs in your pocket to 100,000x that on Apple Music".

"It's phenomenal growth by any metric. The entire history, present, and future of music is at your fingertips or voice command," said Rachel Newman, Apple Music's global head of editorial.

Back in the 1960s, only 5,000 new albums were released each year.

Today, anywhere in the world, in 167 countries on Apple Music, any artist of any description can write and record a song and release it globally.

"Every day, over 20,000 singers and songwriters are delivering new songs to Apple Music -- songs that make our catalog even better than it was the day before," said Newman.

With 100 millions songs, human curation is more important than ever for connecting artists and fans.

"At Apple Music, human curation has always been the core to everything we do, both in ways you can see, like our editorial playlists; and ways you can't, like the human touch that drives our recommendation algorithms," she added.

Apple Music gained popularity rapidly after its launch, passing the milestone of 10 million subscribers in only six months.

The music service has more than 100 million subscribers around the world.

First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 12:17 IST

