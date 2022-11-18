Samsung's affordable Galaxy A14 5G may feature Exynos 1330 processor

JUST IN
Technology » News
Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network
Samsung

Samsung's upcoming affordable Galaxy A14 5G smartphone is likely to feature the new Exynos 1330 processor.

The chipset is codenamed 'S5E8535', and has two powerful CPU cores running at 2.4GHz and six power-saving CPU cores running at 2GHz, reports SamMobile.

It also features the 'ARM Mali-G68' graphics processing unit (GPU).

The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution, a 50MP primary rear camera, a 13MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Previously, it was rumoured to feature a U-shaped notch display, a triple-camera setup on the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Earlier this week, a report mentioned that the tech giant was reportedly planning to launch Galaxy A14 5G smartphone soon.

The Galaxy A14 5G had received Bluetooth SIG certification, which brings it one step closer to its official launch.

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 16:36 IST

