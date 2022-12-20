JUST IN
Spotify's Anchor app may be rebranded as 'Spotify Creator Studio'
Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on January 5: Details
Samsung Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e budget smartphones go on sale: Details here
OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India launch scheduled for Feb 7: Details
Social media app Tumblr adds support for livestreaming via Livebox
Amazon adds free music videos from independent labels to Fire TV in US
Year in review 2022: Lava Blaze 5G to OnePlus Nord 2T, best 5G smartphones
Indian users may get to watch YouTube videos in multiple languages soon
Twitter's grey verification mark for government officials is live now
Twitter revamp: A shaky, whiplash-inducing timeline since Musk's takeover
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Spotify's Anchor app may be rebranded as 'Spotify Creator Studio'
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series may feature 12MP front camera

The reason for the delay is that the tech giant had not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the smartphones

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung
Samsung

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will reportedly feature a 12MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will get a new, upgraded front camera as it will swap out the 10MP selfie camera for a 12MP one, reports GSMArena.

This might seem like an upgrade for the S23 and S23+ but it would be a downgrade for the Ultra model as the previous Galaxy S22 Ultra featured a 40MP front camera.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the company had delayed the launch of the Galaxy S23 series to mid-to-late February next year.

The reason for the delay is that the tech giant had not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the smartphones.

Last month, it was reported that the S23 series is likely to feature Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

In August, Samsung Electronics' Mobile Experience (MX) division had shared confirmed information with major camera partners that it would install a 200MP main camera on the Galaxy S23.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU