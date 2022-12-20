Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 series may feature 12MP front camera

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will reportedly feature a 12MP selfie camera.

The Galaxy S23 and S23+ will get a new, upgraded front camera as it will swap out the 10MP selfie camera for a 12MP one, reports GSMArena.

This might seem like an upgrade for the S23 and S23+ but it would be a downgrade for the Ultra model as the previous Galaxy S22 Ultra featured a 40MP front camera.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the company had delayed the launch of the Galaxy S23 series to mid-to-late February next year.

The reason for the delay is that the tech giant had not been able to decide on the final pricing structure for the .

Last month, it was reported that the S23 series is likely to feature Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

In August, Electronics' Mobile Experience (MX) division had shared confirmed information with major camera partners that it would install a 200MP main camera on the Galaxy S23.

