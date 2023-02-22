Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5 to not sport S Pen slot: Report

-
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold5, won't have a built-in S Pen slot, despite some rumours to the contrary.
According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, as per the latest South Korean report, Samsung considered adding a slot for the S Pen in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5 during the design phase but decided that it would make the device too thick.
Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Fold5 will have a new hinge design that will minimize the crease, and a different internal arrangement, which wouldn't allow for an S Pen slot.
Allegedly the company thought about making a slimmer S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold5 but decided that it would hinder the writing experience, reported the outlet.
On a positive note, Samsung is reportedly working on a thinner S Pen that won't compromise the stylus experience and it could be available in time for the Galaxy Z Fold6, as per GSM Arena.
Meanwhile, last month, Samsung showcased a new 360-degree prototype display, which carries the potential to send its folding phones in a new direction.
At CES 2023, Samsung Display, the subsidiary that makes the company's screens, showed off the new prototype display and hinge.
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 15:40 IST
