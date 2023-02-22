JUST IN
Samsung Electronics ranks first in global TV market for 17 years in row
Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers
Business Standard

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5 to not sport S Pen slot: Report

At CES 2023, Samsung Display, the subsidiary that makes the company's screens, showed off the new prototype display and hinge

ANI  Mobile 

Meta India policy chief Rajiv Aggarwal joins Samsung in a tech policy role

South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold5, won't have a built-in S Pen slot, despite some rumours to the contrary.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, as per the latest South Korean report, Samsung considered adding a slot for the S Pen in the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold5 during the design phase but decided that it would make the device too thick.

Reportedly, the Galaxy Z Fold5 will have a new hinge design that will minimize the crease, and a different internal arrangement, which wouldn't allow for an S Pen slot.

Allegedly the company thought about making a slimmer S Pen for the Galaxy Z Fold5 but decided that it would hinder the writing experience, reported the outlet.

On a positive note, Samsung is reportedly working on a thinner S Pen that won't compromise the stylus experience and it could be available in time for the Galaxy Z Fold6, as per GSM Arena.

Meanwhile, last month, Samsung showcased a new 360-degree prototype display, which carries the potential to send its folding phones in a new direction.

At CES 2023, Samsung Display, the subsidiary that makes the company's screens, showed off the new prototype display and hinge.

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 15:40 IST

