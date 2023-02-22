JUST IN
Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd plans to use ChatGPT AI to empower enterprises
'Call of Duty: Warzone' coming to iOS devices soon, users can pre-order
What are deepfakes, and why is the world finding it hard to detect them?
Global researchers to decode new heart health using Apple Watch, says Apple
Meta-Owned WhatsApp working on new private newsletter tool, says report
PC and printer major HP launches new OMEN 17 gaming laptop in India
Tech giant Microsoft increases chat limits on Bing AI to 60 chats per day
Twitter to open source its algorithm next week, improve it rapidly: Musk
Lava launches Yuva 2 Pro smartphone at Rs 7999: Specifications and features
Microsoft's Xbox makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Jio Haptik Technologies Ltd plans to use ChatGPT AI to empower enterprises
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Vodafone inks new deal with Google on RCS messaging, Pixel devices

The agreement will allow Vodafone customers to enjoy rich new messaging experiences by leveraging Google Jibe Cloud to power Vodafone's use of Rich Communications Services (RCS)

Topics
Vodafone | Google | message

IANS  |  London 

Vodafone
Photo: Bloomberg

Vodafone, a major telecommunications company, has announced plans to expand its European collaboration with Google in mobile messaging services, Pixel devices, and Vodafone's TV platform.

The companies' expanded agreement will allow Vodafone customers to enjoy rich new messaging experiences by leveraging Google Jibe Cloud to power Vodafone's use of Rich Communications Services (RCS).

Messages by Google will become the default messaging app on all applicable Android devices sold via Vodafone's carrier sales channels.

"Google and Vodafone are teaming up to bring users modern messaging with RCS, an engaging interactive TV experience and exciting new Android smartphones," Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google, said in a statement.

The agreement will also see the introduction of the Pixel 7 handset as well as the Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds for Vodafone customers in additional markets in 2023.

In addition, Android TV will be chosen as the preferred platform for Vodafone's television service in nine countries.

"Expanding our excellent relationship with Google further will enable us to leverage their technological innovation to provide our consumer and business customers with engaging new experiences built on best-in-class services, all of which will be underpinned by our 5G and Gigafast broadband networks," Aldo Bisio, Chief Commercial Officer of Vodafone Group, said in a statement.

Moreover, the expanded agreement will also allow Google to tap into the full potential of Vodafone's 5G and ultra-fast fibre-optic networks.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vodafone

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 14:55 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU