Business Standard

Samsung to roll out Android 13 software update for Galaxy S22 in US

The update comes with One UI 5.0, which brings a revamped UI design to smartphones, also the new software brings improved widgets, stacked widgets, better privacy, and improved security

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | US

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean tech giant Samsung has released the stable Android 13 update to the unlocked Galaxy S22 devices in the US.

According to SamMobile, the latest Android update was limited to Asian and European countries.

In the US, the stable update was also rolled out a few days later to the carrier-locked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The firmware version S90xU1UEU2BVJA contains the Android 13 update for the carrier-unlocked Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The update comes with One UI 5.0, which brings a revamped UI design to smartphones, also the new software brings improved widgets, stacked widgets, better privacy, improved security, and faster performance, according to the report.

However, the devices are still on the October 2022 security patch.

To install the stable One UI 5.0 update, users can do it by navigating to Settings... Software update and tapping Download and install.

Meanwhile, the company is reportedly planning to release One UI 5.0 update for Galaxy S21 FE users.

It will be Samsung's first major update for the S21 FE since the phone launched with Android 12 earlier this year and it has promised to push at least four major updates to its flagship phones. Three more major Android updates await in the future.

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 15:45 IST

