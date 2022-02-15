Google's rumoured 'Pixel foldable' likely to launch in Q4, says report

-
Tech giant Google is reportedly preparing to start panel production on the rumoured 'Pixel foldable' in the third quarter of 2022 and it may launch the device in the fourth quarter of this year.
Google was previously rumoured to launch the foldable in late 2021 or early 2022, reports Android Central.
"While the tech giant was once said to have put its rumoured Pixel foldable plans on hold, it seems things are back on track for a launch in late 2022," the report said.
Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DCSS), has recently tweeted that Google is set to start panel production on the Pixel foldable in the third quarter of 2022, which could be anywhere between July and September.
Based on that, he expects the launch to happen in the fourth quarter, likely October.
Despite leaker Jon Prosser maintaining that the rumoured device was never cancelled to begin with, Young stated that Google cancelled its original order for the device.
He previously noted that Google was rethinking its approach for its foldable device, as it did not believe it would be competitive enough to compete with the best foldable phones from Samsung, as per the report.
