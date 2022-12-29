JUST IN
Samsung to reveal next-gen Galaxy laptops alongside Galaxy S23: Report
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra may feature new telephoto sensor
Global foldable smartphone shipments to reach 22.7 mn units in 2023
Apple iPhone's 'Find My' feature helps locate car crash victim in US
Google working on option to block insecure HTTP downloads in Chrome
Amazon joins YouTube, Apple in investing on live sports content: Report
E-commerce platform Amazon starts delivering orders by drones in US states
As outage hits thousands of users globally, Twitter says 'let's try again'
Key tech reforms like data protection, revised IT rules, expected in 2023
Fitbit starts phasing out Google sign-in support ahead of transition
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung to reveal next-gen Galaxy laptops alongside Galaxy S23: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'Prune your follows' tool lets users trim their Twitter follow list

Users can unfollow accounts accordingly that they think are not worth following anymore, also it lets users see all accounts they unfollowed through the app via a side menu

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter users who feel their timeline is too cluttered can now de-clutter it using a new tool called "Prune your follows", as it lets users quickly unfollow accounts they find that are no longer worth following.

According to TechCrunch, the app shows users the people they follow in largely four categories -- Overpopular (most followed), Underpopular (least followed), Overactive (accounts that tweet a lot) and Unactive (accounts that tweet only a few times a year).

Users can unfollow accounts accordingly that they think are not worth following anymore, also it lets users see all accounts they unfollowed through the app via a side menu.

Norway-based developer Queen Raae, who developed the tool, said she built Prune your follows because she was reaching the follow limit on the platform.

"I hit the 5,000 followers limit (after almost 16 years on Twitter) and had a hard time finding an account to unfollow. Twitter has only one view of the accounts you follow, with the most recently followed on top. So I got the idea to build something for myself," Raae was quoted as saying.

The tool is quite useful, but Twitter imposes its own API limitations, according to the report.

An app can facilitate 50 unfollows every 15 minutes, for a total of 500 unfollows per day.

If the app reaches its limit, you can still unfollow people on Twitter by clicking on their individual profiles, the report added.

Raae said to overcome this limit, she is experimenting with multiple features.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Thu, December 29 2022. 13:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU