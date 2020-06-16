Sennheiser launches Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds in India for Rs 24,990

German audio brand on Tuesday launched Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) for 24,990 in India.

The earbuds come with 7mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, AAC support and Qualcomm's aptX technology for high resolution audio.

The Momentum Wireless 2 also has support for virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

"The earbuds are 2mm smaller than the previous model to improve ergonomics for the best possible fit and to minimise fatigue. For all-day listening, they offer nearly twice the battery life of the previous model," the company said in a statement.

Additional controls and adjustments for the wireless earbuds can be done via Sennheiser's Smart Control app and the users can adjust EQ levels, customise settings for touch controls.

The Momentum True Wireless 2 is said to offer 7 hours of battery life. The charging case can add up to a total of 28 hours.