Samsung not discontinuing Exynos project, working to grow competitiveness

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Qualcomm unveils two new audio platforms with Snapdragon sound technology
Samsung Galaxy M13 series launched in India: Know price, specs, and more
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G launched: Price, specs
-
After chip maker Qualcomm confirmed that the next-generation Samsung Galaxy S23 series will exclusively use the Snapdragon chipset, the South Korean tech giant said it is not giving up on the Exynos project.
The company said it will not discontinue its Exynos manufacturing business and is working on expanding the competitiveness of the Exynos brand, reports GizmoChina.
Samsung said it hopes to collaborate with other IP businesses and begin early developments to shore up the market share of its major clients.
The company is also likely developing a premium processor specifically for the Galaxy S series.
Recently, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusively.
Meanwhile, Qualcomm also announced that it had strengthened its strategic partnership with Samsung Electronics to deliver leading premium consumer experiences for Samsung Galaxy devices.
Both the tech giants have agreed to expand their collaboration with Snapdragon platforms for future premium Samsung Galaxy products, including smartphones, PCs, tablets, extended reality, and more.
The tech giant, recently, reported its second-quarter net profit of $8.5 billion, up 15.2 per cent from a year earlier, on the back of robust demand for server chips.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU