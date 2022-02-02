Sony sold just 3.9 mn PS5 consoles in festive quarter of 2021

-
Tech giant Sony on Wednesday said it shipped just 3.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the festive quarter of 2021.
According to The Verge, it is a slight bump over the previous quarter's figure of 3.3 million, demonstrating how the electronics giant is still struggling to meet demand during the ongoing global supply chain crunch.
As per the report, 17.3 million units in total have been shipped as of December 31, nearly three million fewer than the PlayStation 4 had managed at the equivalent point after its release.
The gaming division's revenue was down 8 per cent year on year (YoY) to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), but operating profit rose 12.1 per cent to 92.9 billion yen ($810 million).
Sony's crucial image sensor division had a good quarter, with sales increasing 22 per cent year on year to 57.8 billion ($504 million).
Operating profit was up 26 per cent to 13.3 billion yen ($116 million), though Sony attributes 12 billion yen of that to the weakening yen.
Sony said the revenue jump was thanks to higher sales of image sensors for smartphone cameras, a larger portion of which were premium products.
The movie division saw a huge increase in revenue, jumping 141 per cent YoY to 461.2 billion yen ($4.02 billion).
